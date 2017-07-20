Woman speaks on shooting aftermath

Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has resigned.
Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.
Facebook is launching a news subscription product to help publishers make money from the articles people share and read on its platform.
Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a house off of NW Baldwin Avenue and 13th street.
