Woman speaks on shooting aftermath

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton woman spoke out on the recent shooting near her home.

Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a house off of NW Baldwin Avenue and 13th street.

Lawton Police Officers are still in the early stages of their investigation but they believe multiple people were at the house when the shooting happened.

Linda Crank lives near the house that was shot and said it's not uncommon to hear gunshots in the neighborhood. Crank said she was sitting at her dining room table when she heard between five and ten shots ring out, followed by silence.

"It was eerily quiet,” Crank said. “It was a couple seconds before they even ran out of the house."

She said she then looked out the window and saw two people run out of the house.

Once she felt safe enough, she went outside to help two other people who had been shot.

"It was scary but I was more concerned for the one that was bleeding coming out the door," Crank said.

She said she applied pressure to one of the victim's wounds while waiting for police and paramedics to arrive.

"He kept saying he had never been shot before and he was his adrenaline was running pretty good,” Crank said. “He was shaken up."

Once help arrived, the two people were taken to the hospital. Police haven’t released their names or conditions.

For Crank, she said this shooting was a familiar scene, because there was a shooting at this same home within the last five years. No one was hurt in that incident.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, she said she didn't hesitate to rush over and help the people she saw come out of that home.

"I wasn't scared then,” Crank said. “Maybe not for the next few days I'll be scared but I pretty much lock my door after dark."

Police are still looking for those responsible and haven’t released any suspect information.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Lawton police at 580-581-3270.

