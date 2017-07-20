New facility to house Air Defense Artillery history

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Soldiers on Fort Sill will soon be able to learn about Air Defense Artillery history in a brand-new facility. The 40,000-square foot Training Support Facility was made possible through last year's Department of Defense budget. It will be built to the west of the ADA museum.

If you have a question about anything inside the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery museum, Director Jonathan Bernstein has the history for you. He said he is excited to keep telling that history inside a new facility, and to let soldiers learn more about it through some hands-on learning.

"History is actually very relevant right now,” Bernstein said. “We're looking at new ways of tackling new problems, but sort of looking at history to help us figure out how to do that."

The new facility comes with two classrooms, office space, collection storage, and a reference library.

But more importantly, a large space to house everything Air Defense Artillery from 1907 to present day.

This facility has been nearly 10 years in the making, and Bernstein says as someone who has worked in museums for 26 years, preservation of these exhibits is key.

"This will get everything in a stable environment,” Bernstein said. “Allow us to preserve and conserve the objects as needed and store them in a safe environment."

The new facility is expected to be completed in the next 2 years. The artifacts will then be moved into their new home. Director Bernstein hopes construction will start within the next two months.

