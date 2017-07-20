Major wildfire in Harmon County

HARMON COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Several fire departments have been on the scene of a large grass fire in northern Harmon County.



Emergency management officials said the blaze, which burned southeast of Vinson near Highway 9, has already burned 2500 acres.

About 13 departments are working together to contain the fire.

No structures have been reported as damaged, but Harmon County Sheriff's officials said some were in the line of the fire.

It is unclear what started the fire, and residents have been asked to avoid the area.

More details to follow.

