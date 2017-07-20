Major wildfire in Harmon County

Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.
Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to appear July 26 before the Senate Judiciary Committee along with former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, according to a witness list released by the panel Wednesday.
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.
Facebook is launching a news subscription product to help publishers make money from the articles people share and read on its platform.
After serving students and the community for 15 years, the Comanche Nation College is closing on July 31st due to a lack of funding from the tribe.
