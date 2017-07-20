Comanche Nation College to close doors

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - After serving students and the community for 15 years, the Comanche Nation College is closing on July 31st due to a lack of funding from the tribe.

The college was recently left off the tribe's annual budget list due to lack of accreditation.

The Chair of the Board of Trustees Doctor Augustine McCaffery, said they met with the tribal chairman and the Comanche Nation Business Committee and were informed they were closing the college.

McCaffery said she tried to reason with them and provided opportunities to resubmit their application for accreditation, but those ideas were rejected.

According to an email sent out by Comanche Nation Chairman William Nelson, staff will remain employed.

