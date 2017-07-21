Contract awarded for new Fort Sill training facility

Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. The administration has not held a on-camera briefing since June 29.
The Friends of the Elgin Animal Shelter and Nexus Equine Foundation are asking for the public’s help saving a horse’s life. A week ago, they received a tip about a horse in western Oklahoma that had a serious proud flesh wound. Proud flesh occurs when granulation tissue in normal healing mushrooms over the skin surrounding a wound. The horse is obviously in need of immediate veterinary attention.
An overnight house fire in Altus remains under investigation and authorities are calling it suspicious. The fire broke out just before four this morning at this home on the 1100 block of Chestnut Street. It was engulfed by the time firefighters arrived. Officials are working to determine what started the fire. They say the home is a total loss.
The Russian lawyer who met Donald Trump Jr. during the 2016 campaign has represented a military unit operated by Russia's intelligence agency.
