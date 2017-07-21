Contract awarded for new Fort Sill training facility - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Contract awarded for new Fort Sill training facility

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $13 million contract to build a new training facility at Fort Sill.

The new Air Defense Artillery training facility will be built inside the main entrance of Fort Sill, about 80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City. The Lawton Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/2tw5OsG ) the facility will include a 40,000-square-foot space to showcase museum items, as well as a research library and two classrooms for soldier training.

Officials say construction will take 18 to 24 months.

ADA Museum Curator Jonathan Bernstein says the artifacts that will be displayed came to Fort Sill as a result of the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure, when the Air Defense Artillery school was moved to the moved to Oklahoma from Fort Bliss, Texas.

Information from: The Lawton Constitution, http://www.swoknews.com

