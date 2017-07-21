WARNING GRAPHIC: Donations to save Elgin-area horse’s life - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

WARNING GRAPHIC: Donations to save Elgin-area horse’s life

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

ELGIN, OK (KSWO)- The Friends of the Elgin Animal Shelter and Nexus Equine Foundation are asking for the public’s help saving a horse’s life.

A week ago, they received a tip about a horse in western Oklahoma that had a serious proud flesh wound. Proud flesh occurs when granulation tissue in normal healing mushrooms over the skin surrounding a wound. The horse is obviously in need of immediate veterinary attention.

However, the older man that owns the animal is on a limited income and does not have financial means to get the horse the surgery it so desperately needs. The horse’s injury occurred while her owner was in the hospital for a collapsed lung.  He loves this horse and, according to sources, was in tears over the condition of "Girl", as he calls her.

If the necessary funding can be raised, Nexus has two vets that are willing to do her surgery and Friends of the Elgin Animal Shelter volunteers will help Girl and her owner with post op after care, supplies, and rehabilitation.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sean Spicer resigns after White House hires new communications director

    Sean Spicer resigns after White House hires new communications director

    Monday, February 13 2017 6:10 PM EST2017-02-13 23:10:56 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 12:55 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:55:09 GMT

    Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. The administration has not held a on-camera briefing since June 29.

    Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. The administration has not held a on-camera briefing since June 29.

  • O.J. Simpson triumphant, others devastated as he gets parole

    O.J. Simpson triumphant, others devastated as he gets parole

    Friday, July 21 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-07-21 08:08:39 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:43:12 GMT

    Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.

    Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.

  • WARNING GRAPHIC: Donations to save Elgin-area horse’s life

    WARNING GRAPHIC: Donations to save Elgin-area horse’s life

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:54:21 GMT

    The Friends of the Elgin Animal Shelter and Nexus Equine Foundation are asking for the public’s help saving a horse’s life. A week ago, they received a tip about a horse in western Oklahoma that had a serious proud flesh wound. Proud flesh occurs when granulation tissue in normal healing mushrooms over the skin surrounding a wound. The horse is obviously in need of immediate veterinary attention. 

    The Friends of the Elgin Animal Shelter and Nexus Equine Foundation are asking for the public’s help saving a horse’s life. A week ago, they received a tip about a horse in western Oklahoma that had a serious proud flesh wound. Proud flesh occurs when granulation tissue in normal healing mushrooms over the skin surrounding a wound. The horse is obviously in need of immediate veterinary attention. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly