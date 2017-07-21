Oklahoma lawmaker seeks study of constitutional challenges - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma lawmaker is seeking an interim study on how much the state spends to defend its newly passed laws in court.

Democratic Sen. Kay Floyd says she wants taxpayers to know how much it costs when the state is repeatedly brought to court to defend its laws.

The Journal Record (http://bit.ly/2uirbuS ) reported that for 2017 the state attorney general's office will defend four bills from constitutional challenges.

Floyd says the study will show that the costs aren't rare because the state has seen about 20 cases in the past decade. She says that also includes years when Democrats held the majority.

Republican Rep. George Faught says while the public has the right to know how much cases cost, going into detail about expenses could have unintended consequences.

