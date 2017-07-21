Suspicious Altus house fire leaves home in ruins

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- An overnight house fire in Altus remains under investigation and authorities are calling it suspicious.

The fire broke out just before four this morning at this home on the 1100 block of Chestnut Street. It was engulfed by the time firefighters arrived.

Officials are working to determine what started the fire. They say the home is a total loss.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.