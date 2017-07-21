OSBI needs help catching suspect in Cordell home invasion that left two kids motherless

CORDELL, OK (KSWO)- Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they're working hard to catch the person who took a woman's life and left her two children without a mother.

Early yesterday morning in Cordell, a boy called 911 to report that he and his mother had both been shot. The teen survived and is recovering. Now neighbors want justice for the family.

"It's real bad on account of the children. They need their mother… The little boy said he was dressed to hide his face. It was camouflage material,” said Joan Craig, a neighbor.

"People always want to know why. Why were these people targeted? And that's what we want to know,” said Jessica Brown with OSBI.

"If you have protection, keep your protection close to you until he's found,” said Kendra Carter, a neighbor.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the OSBI.

