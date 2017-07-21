What does cuts to sex ed mean for teen pregnancies rates in OK?

OK (KSWO)- We're hearing from program directors who say they are worried about what budget cuts could mean for teen pregnancies in Oklahoma.

Last year, the state spent about $40-million on teen pregnancy. In President Trump's new budget, millions of dollars for prevention have been marked for cuts.

That includes a grant for Oklahoma County that will now end at the conclusion of the upcoming school year, as opposed to 2020 like was initially expected.

The founder of a group aimed at preventing teens from high-risk behavior in the state says this could spell trouble.

"We've been able to expand to work with 6th to 8th-grade students which the numbers are going to be much greater. But that may come to a close if we lose this funding,” Kathy Harms, the Founder of Teen Empower.



Oklahoma is tied with Mississippi for second in the rate of teen pregnancies. Arkansas has the highest rate in the nation.

