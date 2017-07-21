Budget cuts and lack of teacher raises forces Tulsa-area educator to panhandle

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- An elementary school teacher in Tulsa says her salary has left her so short on cash that she had to panhandle for classroom supplies.

Teresa Danks has been an educator since 1996. She says that while it's never been a financially rewarding profession, lately is been getting even harder to get by.

She makes around $35,000 a year, with about $3,000 being spent out of pocket for school supplies. But in about seven minutes, she managed to make $55 -- nearly double she makes hourly in the classroom.

"I was getting emotional. People were like teachers like you - that's the reason I am alive today… I want to say thank you. Thank you for caring."

Danks says her unusual fundraiser wasn't just about her, but about drawing attention to teachers all over the state and throughout the country who are suffering from budget cuts.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.