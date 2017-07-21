Budget cuts and lack of teacher raises forces Tulsa-area educato - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Budget cuts and lack of teacher raises forces Tulsa-area educator to panhandle

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TULSA, OK (KSWO)- An elementary school teacher in Tulsa says her salary has left her so short on cash that she had to panhandle for classroom supplies.

Teresa Danks has been an educator since 1996. She says that while it's never been a financially rewarding profession, lately is been getting even harder to get by.

She makes around $35,000 a year, with about $3,000 being spent out of pocket for school supplies. But in about seven minutes, she managed to make $55 -- nearly double she makes hourly in the classroom.

"I was getting emotional. People were like teachers like you - that's the reason I am alive today… I want to say thank you. Thank you for caring."

Danks says her unusual fundraiser wasn't just about her, but about drawing attention to teachers all over the state and throughout the country who are suffering from budget cuts. 

  • United Way of SW OK holds luncheon to recognize donors

    Friday, July 21 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-07-21 19:43:37 GMT

    A luncheon was held today for those who go above and beyond to donate to the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma. The 2017 Pacesetters Luncheon recognizes local businesses and organization for their commitment to bettering the community by getting a jump start on donations for United Way's campaign. A total of 19 businesses has already pledged donations this year which is an increase from year's past. 

  • O.J. Simpson triumphant, others devastated as he gets parole

    Friday, July 21 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-07-21 08:08:39 GMT
    Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.

  • Sean Spicer resigns; White House hires new comms director

    Monday, February 13 2017 6:10 PM EST2017-02-13 23:10:56 GMT
    Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

