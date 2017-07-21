Follow these tips to keep kids safe in and around vehicles

OK (KSWO)- KidsAndCars.org, the only national non-profit dedicated solely to keeping children safe in and around vehicles, reminds caregivers to check your blind spots.

On July 18th, an 18-month-old was backed over and killed by a family member's vehicle on in Springer, OK. The infant was just one of at least 50 children who are backed over every week because a driver could not see them.

According to KidsAndCars, backovers and frontovers are not only predictable, they are also 100% preventable!

Information provided by KidsAndCars.org.