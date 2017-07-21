Follow these tips to keep kids safe in and around vehicles - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Follow these tips to keep kids safe in and around vehicles

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KidsAndCars.org) (Source KidsAndCars.org)
(Source KidsAndCars.org) (Source KidsAndCars.org)
(Source KidsAndCars.org) (Source KidsAndCars.org)

OK (KSWO)- KidsAndCars.org, the only national non-profit dedicated solely to keeping children safe in and around vehicles, reminds caregivers to check your blind spots.

On July 18th, an 18-month-old was backed over and killed by a family member's vehicle on in Springer, OK. The infant was just one of at least 50 children who are backed over every week because a driver could not see them.

According to KidsAndCars, backovers and frontovers are not only predictable, they are also 100% preventable! 

Information provided by KidsAndCars.org.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • United Way of SW OK holds luncheon to recognize donors

    United Way of SW OK holds luncheon to recognize donors

    Friday, July 21 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-07-21 19:43:37 GMT

    A luncheon was held today for those who go above and beyond to donate to the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma. The 2017 Pacesetters Luncheon recognizes local businesses and organization for their commitment to bettering the community by getting a jump start on donations for United Way's campaign. A total of 19 businesses has already pledged donations this year which is an increase from year's past. 

    A luncheon was held today for those who go above and beyond to donate to the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma. The 2017 Pacesetters Luncheon recognizes local businesses and organization for their commitment to bettering the community by getting a jump start on donations for United Way's campaign. A total of 19 businesses has already pledged donations this year which is an increase from year's past. 

  • O.J. Simpson triumphant, others devastated as he gets parole

    O.J. Simpson triumphant, others devastated as he gets parole

    Friday, July 21 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-07-21 08:08:39 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-07-21 19:40:45 GMT

    Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.

    Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.

  • Sean Spicer resigns; White House hires new comms director

    Sean Spicer resigns; White House hires new comms director

    Monday, February 13 2017 6:10 PM EST2017-02-13 23:10:56 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-07-21 18:44:44 GMT

    Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

    Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.

    •   
Powered by Frankly