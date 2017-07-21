Risk of vehicle breakdown increases with every day of extreme heat

OK (KSWO)- Temperatures across Oklahoma will reach 100 degrees for the weekend and AAA is reminding drivers that the risk of engines overheating, older batteries failing and tire troubles grows with each day of the extreme weather.



“The effect this kind of weather can have on your car is cumulative so we’ll be fielding lots of calls,” says Chuck Mai, spokesman for AAA Oklahoma.



AAA Oklahoma has responded to more than 1,000 roadside assistance calls so far this week including overheated engines, tire blowouts, dead batteries, and tows.

To avoid a breakdown in this heat, AAA offers these reminders:

Test your battery and, if necessary, replace it BEFORE it dies.

Make Sure Tires Are Properly Inflated

Check all fluids

Stock a Summer Emergency Road Kit with a fully charged cellphone, water, non-perishable food items, jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, road flares or an emergency beacon, basic hand tools, a first aid kit and a cell phone with phone charger cord.

Information provided by AAA.