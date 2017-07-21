United Way of SW OK holds luncheon to recognize donors - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

United Way of SW OK holds luncheon to recognize donors

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A luncheon was held today for those who go above and beyond to donate to the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma.

The 2017 Pacesetters Luncheon recognizes local businesses and organization for their commitment to bettering the community by getting a jump start on donations for United Way's campaign. A total of 19 businesses has already pledged donations this year which is an increase from year's past.

Sarah Head, the Community Collaborations Director, said the community is what drives their campaign.

“Last year, our partners, UW, served over 95,000 people and that's a lot of people that would go without assistance if UW didn't support our community.”

United Way's campaign kicks off on September 8th at the 2nd Annual Blue Tie Gala at the Apache Casino and Hotel. If you'd like tickets to the event or would like to learn more about how you could donate to the United Way, just visit www.uwswok.org.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Pediatrician warns of hot playground dangers

    Pediatrician warns of hot playground dangers

    Friday, July 21 2017 5:46 PM EDT2017-07-21 21:46:27 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    As we head into some of the hottest days of the year, parents may not be thinking about how that heat can impact area playgrounds and in turn the children that use them.

    As we head into some of the hottest days of the year, parents may not be thinking about how that heat can impact area playgrounds and in turn the children that use them.

  • Half of U.S. jobs could be lost to automation, study says

    Half of U.S. jobs could be lost to automation, study says

    Friday, July 21 2017 4:31 PM EDT2017-07-21 20:31:45 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-07-21 21:45:27 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    Automation and offshoring threaten Americans jobs, and low-skill workers are especially vulnerable.

    Automation and offshoring threaten Americans jobs, and low-skill workers are especially vulnerable.

  • Lawton pedestrian taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle

    Lawton pedestrian taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle

    Friday, July 21 2017 5:20 PM EDT2017-07-21 21:20:19 GMT

    A pedestrian was struck on Northwest Cache Road in Lawton today. The accident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. According to police officers, the pedestrian was struck by a truck backing out of a parking lot. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital for his knee and back injuries.

    A pedestrian was struck on Northwest Cache Road in Lawton today. The accident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. According to police officers, the pedestrian was struck by a truck backing out of a parking lot. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital for his knee and back injuries.

    •   
Powered by Frankly