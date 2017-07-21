United Way of SW OK holds luncheon to recognize donors

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A luncheon was held today for those who go above and beyond to donate to the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma.

The 2017 Pacesetters Luncheon recognizes local businesses and organization for their commitment to bettering the community by getting a jump start on donations for United Way's campaign. A total of 19 businesses has already pledged donations this year which is an increase from year's past.

Sarah Head, the Community Collaborations Director, said the community is what drives their campaign.

“Last year, our partners, UW, served over 95,000 people and that's a lot of people that would go without assistance if UW didn't support our community.”

United Way's campaign kicks off on September 8th at the 2nd Annual Blue Tie Gala at the Apache Casino and Hotel. If you'd like tickets to the event or would like to learn more about how you could donate to the United Way, just visit www.uwswok.org.

