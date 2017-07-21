United Way of SW OK holds luncheon to recognize donors

As we head into some of the hottest days of the year, parents may not be thinking about how that heat can impact area playgrounds and in turn the children that use them.
Automation and offshoring threaten Americans jobs, and low-skill workers are especially vulnerable.
A pedestrian was struck on Northwest Cache Road in Lawton today. The accident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. According to police officers, the pedestrian was struck by a truck backing out of a parking lot. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital for his knee and back injuries.
A small fender bender halted traffic for about 30 minutes in Lawton this afternoon. The accident occurred at 27th Street and Gore Blvd around 2:00 p.m. According to police, a car rear-ended an SUV that was waiting at a traffic light. There were only minor injuries.
Members of the Comanche Nation Tribe are speaking out following an announcement that the Comanche Nation College would close its doors at the end of the month.
