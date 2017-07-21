LPD wraps up 2017 Junior Citizens’ Police Academy - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LPD wraps up 2017 Junior Citizens’ Police Academy

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Several students graduated from Junior Citizens Police Academy today.

Each year they host two of these academies to teach local kids exactly what officers do. The academy is designed to help the department build a better relationship with the community.

Benjamin Lippert, a graduate of the academy, talks about what he learned:

“A lot about the narcotics and stuff...just drugs and about all the stuff that goes on that I never see or hear about. You don’t think about it happening because it never affects you.”

This was the last one for 2017 but if you missed it there is always next year.

