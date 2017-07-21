Traffic held up by minor accident in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A small fender bender halted traffic for about 30 minutes in Lawton this afternoon.



The accident occurred at 27th Street and Gore Blvd around 2:00 p.m. According to police, a blue Dodge Dart rear ended a black SUV while they were headed westbound on Gore and stopping due to traffic. The blue Dodge Dart then went into reverse and backed into a white Nissan Altima that was also headed westbound on Gore and stopped due to traffic.?

There were only minor injuries.

