Exhibit comes to Jefferson County - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Exhibit comes to Jefferson County

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect

WAURIKA, OK (KSWO) -  Jefferson County celebrated 150 years on the Chisholm Trail with the opening of a Smithsonian exhibit at the Rock Island Depot in Waurika 

The "The Way We Worked" exhibit, which highlights the history of America, Oklahoma and the county, will  travel across the nation and will only be in five cities across Oklahoma.

For their part. Jefferson County residents said they were proud Waurika was among the chosen.

"My dream was to come back home,” Jerry Wallace said. “This is the only place I want to be."

Wallace first came to Jefferson County in the 1950's and, and as a part of the exhibit, he and many others reached out and spoke on how things used to be.

"We had the only stock yard in southern Oklahoma from Fort Worth on north,” Wallace said. “So people would drive their cattle 100 miles to get to Addington to ship them on the rail there."

The Jefferson County exhibit is just one of three parts making up one large exhibit that also includes information on Oklahoma and America.

 "The Story of the Boot" is included in the Jefferson County exhibit, and is it's written by locals who talk about how they came to the county.

Oklahoma Humanities was behind the state portion of the exhibit, providing information about Oklahoma's industries and history.

Meanwhile, the Smithsonian part of the exhibit talks about work in America and how it changed over the years, from the age some Americans held their first job to the types of jobs they held.

It also illustrates the need for certain jobs that came with time, such as public servants, as well as jobs that no longer exist. It also showed how advances in technology impacted work-life in America and how we work. 

Project manager Monica Bartling said the exhibit  allowed the county to look at history and honor those who made Jefferson County what it is today.

"I think it really has the great potential to impact a lot of school children who might not get to go to Washington D.C. to look at the different museum that is a part of this Smithsonian,” Bartling said. “I mean you look around and it truly is like walking into the history museum.” 

The free exhibit will be open Monday through Saturday until September 8th.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Minneapolis police chief resigns after shooting by officer

    Minneapolis police chief resigns after shooting by officer

    Friday, July 21 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-07-21 13:29:11 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-07-22 04:00:38 GMT
    The Minneapolis police chief says an Australian woman should not have been shot to death by an officer responding to her 911 call and that she doesn't support the officer's actions.
    The Minneapolis police chief says an Australian woman should not have been shot to death by an officer responding to her 911 call and that she doesn't support the officer's actions.

  • Trump Jr., Manafort in talks with Senate panel

    Trump Jr., Manafort in talks with Senate panel

    Friday, July 21 2017 3:28 AM EDT2017-07-21 07:28:25 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-07-22 04:00:25 GMT
    President Donald Trump's legal team is evaluating potential conflicts of interest among members of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.
    President Donald Trump's legal team is evaluating potential conflicts of interest among members of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.

  • Donation at Salvation Army "Getting Ahead" program

    Donation at Salvation Army "Getting Ahead" program

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-07-22 03:44:00 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    Leadership Lawton Fort Sill has thrown their support behind a program investing in the betterment of the community.

    Leadership Lawton Fort Sill has thrown their support behind a program investing in the betterment of the community.

    •   
Powered by Frankly