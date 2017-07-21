Mold found in Lawton PD building

Leadership Lawton Fort Sill has thrown their support behind a program investing in the betterment of the community.
The Lawton City Council will soon discuss possible solutions to a mold problem in basement of the Police department.
Jefferson County celebrated 150 years on the Chisholm Trail with the opening of a Smithsonian exhibit at the Rock Island Depot in Waurika
