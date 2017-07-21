Mold found in Lawton PD building - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Mold found in Lawton PD building

(Source: City of Lawton) (Source: City of Lawton)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council will soon discuss possible solutions to a mold problem in basement of the Police department.

The city hired Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists to conduct an assessment which was released yesterday. Findings included mold growth on a ceiling tile, water stains on walls and unusually high humidity.

The City Council has added the issue to the agenda ahead of their meeting this Tuesday. They will discuss continued assessment of the building and what steps to take to fix the problem.

In the meantime, employees were immediately moved out of the basement area, and measures are being taken to contain affected areas.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Minneapolis police chief resigns after shooting by officer

    Minneapolis police chief resigns after shooting by officer

    Friday, July 21 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-07-21 13:29:11 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-07-22 04:00:38 GMT
    The Minneapolis police chief says an Australian woman should not have been shot to death by an officer responding to her 911 call and that she doesn't support the officer's actions.
    The Minneapolis police chief says an Australian woman should not have been shot to death by an officer responding to her 911 call and that she doesn't support the officer's actions.

  • Trump Jr., Manafort in talks with Senate panel

    Trump Jr., Manafort in talks with Senate panel

    Friday, July 21 2017 3:28 AM EDT2017-07-21 07:28:25 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-07-22 04:00:25 GMT
    President Donald Trump's legal team is evaluating potential conflicts of interest among members of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.
    President Donald Trump's legal team is evaluating potential conflicts of interest among members of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.

  • Donation at Salvation Army "Getting Ahead" program

    Donation at Salvation Army "Getting Ahead" program

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-07-22 03:44:00 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    Leadership Lawton Fort Sill has thrown their support behind a program investing in the betterment of the community.

    Leadership Lawton Fort Sill has thrown their support behind a program investing in the betterment of the community.

    •   
Powered by Frankly