Mold found in Lawton PD building

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council will soon discuss possible solutions to a mold problem in basement of the Police department.

The city hired Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists to conduct an assessment which was released yesterday. Findings included mold growth on a ceiling tile, water stains on walls and unusually high humidity.



The City Council has added the issue to the agenda ahead of their meeting this Tuesday. They will discuss continued assessment of the building and what steps to take to fix the problem.



In the meantime, employees were immediately moved out of the basement area, and measures are being taken to contain affected areas.

