Donation at Salvation Army "Getting Ahead" program

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Leadership Lawton Fort Sill has thrown their support behind a program investing in the betterment of the community. Two classes of the Salvation Army's 2017 "Getting Ahead" program graduated on Friday night. "Getting Ahead" is a 20-week course in which participants reflect on their lives, the impact poverty has on it, and work out ways to better themselves, their families and the community.

In support of this program, Leadership Lawton Fort Sill gave the Salvation Army a check for more than $15,000 for future classes.

The donation was the culmination of the group's class project, and spokesman Albert Rivas says they were overjoyed to support a program that uplifts Lawton.

"These type of classes are needed," Rivas said. "Not only are they investigating themselves, they teach themselves all that they're learning here today so they own this graduation, they own this pride they deserved it, and rightfully so. So Lawton prospers more because they learn more out of this program."

The group raised the money through a number of fundraisers.

In addition to the check, they plan to sponsor one of the Getting Ahead graduates as they work to enter the next class of Leadership Lawton Fort Sill.

