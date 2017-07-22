Chisholm Trail Heritage Center celebrates National Day of The Cowboy

President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.
Minneapolis police chief says she wants to let 'fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of department, resigns amid criticism over shooting of Australian woman who had called 911.
As Sean Spicer prepares to leave White House, Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take over as press secretary and Anthony Scaramucci as head of the presidential communications team.
In honor of National Day of the Cowboy Saturday, The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan held a special celebration for the holiday.
John Heard appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout a lengthy acting career, but it was his role as the father of Macauley Culkin's character in two "Home Alone" films that gained him notoriety.
