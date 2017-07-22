Chisholm Trail Heritage Center celebrates National Day of The Cowboy

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -In honor of National Day of the Cowboy Saturday, The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan held a special celebration for the holiday.

People from all over came to the center to learn how to rope, experience the stampede theater and listen to some good country music.



Stacy Cramer Moore, Executive Director of the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center says this gives people a chance to learn more about the contributions the American Cowboy has brought to culture.

"That's definitely our mission to continue talking about that culture, the spirit and art of the Cowboy, so today is a great day for us to participate," said Moore. "We bring in people from all over the region. The facility brings in people from all over the world. It's amazing to me how many people find their way to our door. They love to talk about Cowboys and we've got so much history here in Southwest Oklahoma. It's amazing."



Howdy Stout of Marlow brought his 5 year-old daughter, Hannah because she says when she grows up she wants to be a cowgirl. They also wanted her to learn more about the Oklahoma culture.

"I think it's important to remember what your history is," said Stout. The history of where you're from, or even if you're new to the state, the history of how some of the towns around here developed."

If you missed the event Saturday, you can still go by Sunday at 2:30 in the afternoon for a concert and theatrical review of the Chisholm trail at the Simmons Center.

