Frederick Masonic Lodge holds barbecue cook off

FREDERICK, OK (KSWO)- During the World War Two Airborne Demonstration Open Hangar Day, the Frederick Masonic Lodge showed their support with a barbecue cook-off on Saturday.

This was their first cook off dedicated to raise money to repair the Frederick Masonic lodge building. The event featured local vendors and nine teams showing off their best barbecue skills.

Event organizer Bryan Smith said the day was all about enjoying a day in the sun, but also reaching out to those veterans who showed out for all the festivities at Frederick Army Air Field.

"Get to know each other and the guys that are cooking and get more awareness of the ADT bunch and what they’re doing,” Smith said. “We've got a lot of veterans out here and just let them know how appreciated they are, the service they've given to our country."

He said their hope is to raise $20,000.

If you would like to donate but weren't at the event, you can do so by stopping by the lodge at 115 East Grand Avenue.

