LPD: Man arrested for shooting at, chasing another man

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police officers responding to a shots fired call around the Relax Inn on Cache later arrested a man for running around and chasing people with a gun. The police reports detail that there were many calls from the Inn on Northwest Cache Road just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Some report seeing a man running after and shooting at another man.

Police officers found the suspect hiding behind a dumpster located next door to the Inn. Police reports identify him as Sean Brodeur. Police say they found a gun in a trash can near Brodeur's motel room and parked pickup. They also found shell casings in the parking lot. Security camera footage also captured Brodeur running with the gun.

Brodeur was arrested for reckless conduct with a firearm and carrying a firearm with intoxicated.

