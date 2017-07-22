OHP: Pedestrian hit near I-35, Lawton man to blame

MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a Lawton man hit a man with his pickup late Friday night just off I-35, and that alcohol was to blame. It happened south of Goldsby in McClain County.

Knowell Gilbert of Lawton was taken to the hospital with a head injury, and the man hit. The man hit, Zachary Wood of Norman, was also taken to the hospital with head and hip injuries. OHP said Gilbert turned northbound on the I-35 southbound ramp when for some reason he left the right side of the road. He drove through the grass, crossing back over I-35 southbound ramp, through a fence and a gate. Then his pickup hit Wood. But the pickup kept driving over Ladd Road before stopping in a ditch.

OHP says the cause of the wreck was DUI, and that the driver's ability was impaired.

