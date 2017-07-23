OSSAA in need of officials for high school sports

Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.
Activists supporting the baby's parents will gather Sunday outside the High Court in London where legal proceedings will resume Monday with new medical evidence expected.
Minneapolis police chief says she wants to let 'fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of department, resigns amid criticism over shooting of Australian woman who had called 911.
President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.
Due to a nation and statewide shortage of high school referees, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association are actively looking for people who are passionate about sports and kids to become officials.
