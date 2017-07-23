Missing Chickasha mother, 3 kids found

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO) - After weeks of searching, the missing Chickasha mother and her three children have been found. The Chickasha Police Department announced on Sunday that Destiny Corsaut and Melanie, Anastachia and Izabella were found in Oklahoma City. They were reported missing during the 4th of July weekend. Officials say they were all safe.

The Grady County District Attorney's Office and the police department are meeting with the family in Oklahoma City.

The kids biological father couldn't get in contact with Corsaut, and police found her apartment empty and in disarray.

Their disappearance is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.