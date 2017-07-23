OKC man, child drowned in Fort Cobb Lake

Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.
Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.
Spieth closes with flourish to win British Open, his third major championship.
Spieth closes with flourish to win British Open, his third major championship.
Trump, GOP-led Congress on a possible collision course over a Russia sanctions package that demands Congress' permission before lifting or easing the economic penalties to be leveled against Moscow.
Trump, GOP-led Congress on a possible collision course over a Russia sanctions package that demands Congress' permission before lifting or easing the economic penalties to be leveled against Moscow.
One of Anthony Scaramucci's first acts after accepting President Donald Trump's offer to be the new White House communications director was to apologize to Trump.
One of Anthony Scaramucci's first acts after accepting President Donald Trump's offer to be the new White House communications director was to apologize to Trump.
The Senate will move forward with a vote this week on a Republican health care bill but it's not yet known whether the legislation will seek to replace the Affordable Care Act or simply repeal it.
The Senate will move forward with a vote this week on a Republican health care bill but it's not yet known whether the legislation will seek to replace the Affordable Care Act or simply repeal it.