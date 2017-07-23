OKC man, child drowned in Fort Cobb Lake

CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - An Oklahoma City man and a 12-year-old drowned at Fort Cobb Lake on Saturday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that it happened around 6:30 p.m. at Avery's Landing. 60-year-old Kam Sivilai's body was found around 10:30 p.m., and the child's body was found two hours after that.

OHP says the child was swimming in an area where the water is about 3 to 4 feet deep. That's when he slipped at a drop off into an area that's 7 feet deep. He went under water, and Sivilai swam out to the child. But they both went under.

OHP says they were not using any floatation devices.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.