OKC man, child drowned in Fort Cobb Lake

OKC man, child drowned in Fort Cobb Lake

CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - An Oklahoma City man and a 12-year-old drowned at Fort Cobb Lake on Saturday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that it happened around 6:30 p.m. at Avery's Landing. 60-year-old Kam Sivilai's body was found around 10:30 p.m., and the child's body was found two hours after that.

OHP says the child was swimming in an area where the water is about 3 to 4 feet deep. That's when he slipped at a drop off into an area that's 7 feet deep. He went under water, and Sivilai swam out to the child. But they both went under.

OHP says they were not using any floatation devices.

