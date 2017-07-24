Oklahoma appeals court grants rehearing to convicted killer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has granted a new hearing to an Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of killing his girlfriend and her two children, then burning their mobile home in 2010.

The court granted the hearing Monday to 34-year-old Shaun Michael Bosse, who was convicted by a jury in McClain County of three counts of first-degree murder and arson and sentenced to death.

Bosse was accused in the deaths of 25-year-old Katrina Griffin, 8-year-old Christian Griffin and 6-year-old Chasity Hammer. Their bodies were found July 23, 2010, in their burned mobile home in Dibble, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

The appeals court has previously upheld Bosse's convictions and sentence. But judges say that decision omitted certain trial errors that may have effected Bosse's trial.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.