Woman arrested at Lawton prison after marijuana found inside of her diaper

A single vehicle accident on I-44 sent one person to the hospital on Monday afternoon.
A single vehicle accident on I-44 sent one person to the hospital on Monday afternoon.
The president's son-in-law has attracted attention for a December meeting with a leading Russian diplomat.
The president's son-in-law has attracted attention for a December meeting with a leading Russian diplomat.
Senate Republicans are now considering two versions of similar legislation, one that would repeal and replace, and another that would simply repeal "Obamacare" with a two-year delay for implementation to give the Senate more time to agree on a replacement.
Senate Republicans are now considering two versions of similar legislation, one that would repeal and replace, and another that would simply repeal "Obamacare" with a two-year delay for implementation to give the Senate more time to agree on a replacement.
Swiss police say that five people have been hospitalized, two of them with serious injuries, following an incident in the northern city of Schaffhausen.
Swiss police say that five people have been hospitalized, two of them with serious injuries, following an incident in the northern city of Schaffhausen.
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.