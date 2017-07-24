Woman arrested at Lawton prison after marijuana found inside of - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Woman arrested at Lawton prison after marijuana found inside of her diaper

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- An employee the Lawton Correctional Facility is facing charges after she brought marijuana into the prison using an adult diaper. The incident happened on July 22nd.

Amie McCaine arrived for her shift and her co-workers say she smelled like marijuana. She advised her coworker that she was in the presence of others prior to her shift that had been using the drug.

During a urinalysis and pat search, authorities found a diaper containing 67 grams of marijuana.  A black Motorola cell phone, two prepaid credit cards and a personal note book containing credit card numbers were also found.

McCaine is charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution.

