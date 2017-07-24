Traffic Advisory in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Traffic Advisory in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Beginning July 24th, Southwest 27th Street from SW H Avenue to SW G Avenue in Lawton will be closed for repair.

The Public Works Department expects the road work to be completed by July 31st. Through traffic will not be permitted during this time.

