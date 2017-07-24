Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum to house world's tallest gas pump

SAPULPA, OK (KSWO)- The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum in Sapulpa will soon be the owner of the world's tallest gas pump.



Inside the re-purposed armory is a normal-sized version of what the finished gas pump should look like.



The museum has already been open for a year, but they hope this newest attraction will help bring in visitors.

"I want them to say, 'Oh wow, there's the world's tallest gas pump' and, 'what's in that building.' We're hoping they'll come in the doors after they see the pump... I had a little bit of background being able to do stuff like that, the result is what you see outside. This is by far the craziest thing I've ever decided to build, but it's worth it."



On Friday morning, the museum's sign was set atop the 66-foot tall gas pump. Now all that's needed to finish the pump is a coat of paint, and to install the hose and handle.

