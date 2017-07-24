UPDATE: New details released about where missing Chickasha mothe - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

UPDATE: New details released about where missing Chickasha mother, kids were found

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO) - After weeks of searching, the missing Chickasha mother and her three children have been found. They were reported missing during the 4th of July weekend. Officials say they were all safe.

The Chickasha Police Department announced on Sunday that Destiny Corsaut and Melanie, Anastachia and Izabella were found in Oklahoma City. They were found in an apartment complex near I-240. According to authorities, they have been staying at the residence since July 3rd.  Officers found the woman and her children while responding to an assistance call from Destiny.

The children have been placed into the custody of the father who initially reported them missing.

The circumstances surrounding their disappearance are still under active investigation.  No arrests have been made in this case and the disposition of any possible criminal charges is still pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation. 

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Vehicle rolls over, catches fire on I-44

    Vehicle rolls over, catches fire on I-44

    Monday, July 24 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-07-24 20:33:21 GMT
    The remains of a burned vehicle is left in the ditch after a vehicle accident on I-44 (Source KSWO)The remains of a burned vehicle is left in the ditch after a vehicle accident on I-44 (Source KSWO)

    A single vehicle accident on I-44 sent one person to the hospital on Monday afternoon. 

    A single vehicle accident on I-44 sent one person to the hospital on Monday afternoon. 

  • No Russia collusion, Trump son-in-law Kushner tells Congress

    No Russia collusion, Trump son-in-law Kushner tells Congress

    Monday, July 24 2017 3:15 AM EDT2017-07-24 07:15:35 GMT
    Monday, July 24 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-07-24 20:28:32 GMT

    The president's son-in-law has attracted attention for a December meeting with a leading Russian diplomat.

    The president's son-in-law has attracted attention for a December meeting with a leading Russian diplomat.

  • Senate GOP gets new pressure from Trump on health care

    Senate GOP gets new pressure from Trump on health care

    Monday, July 24 2017 3:25 AM EDT2017-07-24 07:25:34 GMT
    Monday, July 24 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-07-24 20:28:19 GMT

    Senate Republicans are now considering two versions of similar legislation, one that would repeal and replace, and another that would simply repeal "Obamacare" with a two-year delay for implementation to give the Senate more time to agree on a replacement.

    Senate Republicans are now considering two versions of similar legislation, one that would repeal and replace, and another that would simply repeal "Obamacare" with a two-year delay for implementation to give the Senate more time to agree on a replacement.

    •   
Powered by Frankly