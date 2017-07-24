UPDATE: New details released about where missing Chickasha mother, kids were found

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO) - After weeks of searching, the missing Chickasha mother and her three children have been found. They were reported missing during the 4th of July weekend. Officials say they were all safe.

The Chickasha Police Department announced on Sunday that Destiny Corsaut and Melanie, Anastachia and Izabella were found in Oklahoma City. They were found in an apartment complex near I-240. According to authorities, they have been staying at the residence since July 3rd. Officers found the woman and her children while responding to an assistance call from Destiny.

The children have been placed into the custody of the father who initially reported them missing.

The circumstances surrounding their disappearance are still under active investigation. No arrests have been made in this case and the disposition of any possible criminal charges is still pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

