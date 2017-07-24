Seminole Co authorities attempt to identify body found on the si - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Seminole Co authorities attempt to identify body found on the side of the road

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Officials in Seminole County are working to identify someone after finding a dead man on the side of the road. That was near Cromwell.

Authorities were alerted to the body after someone called On-Star, who then called 911. The man was found just past a bridge.

The Seminole County Sheriff says they are investigating it right now as a homicide.

"The way the body is positioned on the back side of the guardrail makes it very suspicious to me,” Seminole County Sheriff Shannon Smith.”

The medical examiner is working to determine a cause of death. Authorities found a wallet near the body, but have not yet identified who it belonged to.

