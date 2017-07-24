OSBI looking for witnesses to Bristow officer-involved shooting - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OSBI looking for witnesses to Bristow officer-involved shooting

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
BRISTOW, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking for witnesses to an officer-involved shooting south of Bristow, after a police chase down State Highway 48.

According to the OSBI, Shawn Dale Sexton opened fire on a Bristow police officer as he was driving away from a shooting he'd just committed in Slick.

As he was speeding down the highway, he also shot at a truck driving by.

"We have received news that the passerby that got shot was getting ready to be released from the hospital. My understanding, he lives in the state of Missouri, has relatives that live down in this area."

During the chase, an officer shot the man in the chest.  But because the suspect was wearing a bullet-proof vest, he has only minor injuries. The pursuit ended when the man lost control of his Jeep and crashed into a bridge.

The OSBI is asking any witnesses to please call their hotline at 1-800-522-8017.

