Discover Oklahoma: Roger Miller Museum

ERICK, OK- He was a singer, songwriter, television star, Broadway composer, and one of Oklahoma’s favorite sons! And there’s a museum where you can learn more about this very talented individual.

Erick, Oklahoma is the home of Roger Miller. In fact, they have the Roger Miller Museum.

The museum is very much part of our history and the town is very proud to have so many artifacts that cover his amazing career.

When you come to the Roger Miller Museum, you will see many of his personal belongings beginning from the start of his life, until he passed away in 1992.

“We have gold records, many photos of other artists and stars he was close friends with. We have all his album covers. We have a motorcycle he was very proud of, many of his suits… We even have his Army uniform from when he as in Korea in 1952.”

