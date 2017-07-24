Register for Lawton’s Back 2 School Bash

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Free school supplies and back packs will be given away during the Ninth Annual City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department Back 2 School Bash from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. August 5th at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 SW Sheridan Road.

“Having the chance to see the community rally to support one another and watching organizations work together to provide a service are just a few of the reasons I fell in love with Parks and Recreation long before becoming a coordinator,” said event organizer Shereyl Grubbs, City of Lawton coordinator.

Pre-registration for guaranteed supplies at the event requires tickets, which can be picked up at the Patterson Community Center, 4 NE Arlington, or the Comanche County Health Department, 1010 SW Sheridan Road, July 31st through August 3rd. Tickets will be distributed as supplies last. All citizens wishing to register should have an ID and the children for which they are obtaining school supplies present.

On the day of the event, pre-registered parties may enter the coliseum at 9:00 a.m.; others who register on-site may enter at 10:00 a.m.

Donations will be accepted at the Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 SW 11th Street, and Patterson Community Center, through 4:00 p.m. August 4th. Items needed include No. 2 pencils, glue sticks, pink erasers, lined notebooks, folders, blue pens, red pens, black pens, rulers, packaged pencil crayons, packaged crayons, 1-inch binders, highlighters and back packs.

