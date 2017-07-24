Vehicle rolls over, catches fire on I-44 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Vehicle rolls over, catches fire on I-44

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
The remains of a burned vehicle is left in the ditch after a vehicle accident on I-44 (Source KSWO) The remains of a burned vehicle is left in the ditch after a vehicle accident on I-44 (Source KSWO)
COMANCHE COUNTY, Ok (KSWO) -

A single vehicle accident on I-44 sent one person to the hospital on Monday afternoon.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 56 on I-44.

Witnesses say it appears the car rolled at least one time and the car caught fire after the accident. Traffic on I-44 was brought to a standstill as crews from the Elgin Fire Department handled the resulting car fire. 

One person was transported from the scene via ambulance but there is no word on the condition of that person.

OHP will releases their accident report later today, we will bring you more information once that report is released.

