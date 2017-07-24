Vehicle rolls over, catches fire on I-44

The president's son-in-law has attracted attention for a December meeting with a leading Russian diplomat.
Senate Republicans are now considering two versions of similar legislation, one that would repeal and replace, and another that would simply repeal "Obamacare" with a two-year delay for implementation to give the Senate more time to agree on a replacement.
Swiss police say that five people have been hospitalized, two of them with serious injuries, following an incident in the northern city of Schaffhausen.
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.
On July 25th, the City of Lawton will host its city council meeting. And one of the topics they'll address is the budget for the Museum of the Great Plains. Recently, the Lawton City Council tabled approving the $550,000 allocated to the museum in the City’s budget. Debates over the funds is anticipated during tomorrow’s meeting as some council members are questioning the use of tax payer money to support the facility.
