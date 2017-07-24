McMahon family and legacy in SW OK highlighted - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

McMahon family and legacy in SW OK highlighted

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Dana Parish, executive director of the McMahon Foundation, shared the history of the McMahon family and its legacy today. The meeting is hosted by the Friends of the Lawton Public Library. 

Parrish recounted the involvement of Louise D. McMahon and her son, Eugene, in the establishment of the charitable foundation in 1940. McMahon donation and grants have touched virtually all facets of the Lawton community and Southwest Oklahoma.

Recipients include Cameron University, Lawton Family YMCA, McMahon Memorial Auditorium, the Museum of the Great Plains and many others.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Vehicle rolls over, catches fire on I-44

    Vehicle rolls over, catches fire on I-44

    Monday, July 24 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-07-24 20:33:21 GMT
    The remains of a burned vehicle is left in the ditch after a vehicle accident on I-44 (Source KSWO)The remains of a burned vehicle is left in the ditch after a vehicle accident on I-44 (Source KSWO)

    A single vehicle accident on I-44 sent one person to the hospital on Monday afternoon. 

    A single vehicle accident on I-44 sent one person to the hospital on Monday afternoon. 

  • No Russia collusion, Trump son-in-law Kushner tells Congress

    No Russia collusion, Trump son-in-law Kushner tells Congress

    Monday, July 24 2017 3:15 AM EDT2017-07-24 07:15:35 GMT
    Monday, July 24 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-07-24 20:28:32 GMT

    The president's son-in-law has attracted attention for a December meeting with a leading Russian diplomat.

    The president's son-in-law has attracted attention for a December meeting with a leading Russian diplomat.

  • Senate GOP gets new pressure from Trump on health care

    Senate GOP gets new pressure from Trump on health care

    Monday, July 24 2017 3:25 AM EDT2017-07-24 07:25:34 GMT
    Monday, July 24 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-07-24 20:28:19 GMT

    Senate Republicans are now considering two versions of similar legislation, one that would repeal and replace, and another that would simply repeal "Obamacare" with a two-year delay for implementation to give the Senate more time to agree on a replacement.

    Senate Republicans are now considering two versions of similar legislation, one that would repeal and replace, and another that would simply repeal "Obamacare" with a two-year delay for implementation to give the Senate more time to agree on a replacement.

    •   
Powered by Frankly