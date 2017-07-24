McMahon family and legacy in SW OK highlighted

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Dana Parish, executive director of the McMahon Foundation, shared the history of the McMahon family and its legacy today. The meeting is hosted by the Friends of the Lawton Public Library.

Parrish recounted the involvement of Louise D. McMahon and her son, Eugene, in the establishment of the charitable foundation in 1940. McMahon donation and grants have touched virtually all facets of the Lawton community and Southwest Oklahoma.

Recipients include Cameron University, Lawton Family YMCA, McMahon Memorial Auditorium, the Museum of the Great Plains and many others.

