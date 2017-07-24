Funding for Great Plains Museum will be discussed at city counci - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Funding for Great Plains Museum will be discussed at city council meeting

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- On July 25th, the City of Lawton will host its city council meeting.  And one of the topics they'll address is the budget for the Museum of the Great Plains.

Recently, the Lawton City Council tabled approving the $550,000 allocated to the museum in the City’s budget.

Debates over the funds is anticipated during tomorrow’s meeting as some council members are questioning the use of tax payer money to support the facility. One council member has even suggested that the museum offer regular free days for area residents. He believes the money would be better used for sidewalks and roads.

The Museum’s executive director claims the money is necessary to cover operation costs and employee salaries. He says offering free days will impede the museum’s ability to generate money and remain open.

