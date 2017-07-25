Injured OHP Trooper dies

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - An Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper who was hit during a chase earlier this month has died.

OHP's Chief made the the announcement on Twitter around 12:45 Tuesday morning.

It says "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Lieutenant Heath Meyer. EOW (End of watch) 07/24/2017. Please keep his family and OHP in your thoughts and prayers."

Meyer was critically injured July 15th during a chase on I-35 in Oklahoma City. OHP says the suspect hit a trooper's car, which then hit Meyer as he was laying stop sticks. He graduated from the OHP Academy in 2005.

