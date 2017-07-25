Injured OHP Trooper dies - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Injured OHP Trooper dies

By Monte Brown, Anchor
Connect
Lt. Heath Meyer Lt. Heath Meyer
(Source OHP Chief Ricky Adams/Twitter) (Source OHP Chief Ricky Adams/Twitter)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - An Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper who was hit during a chase earlier this month has died.

OHP's Chief made the the announcement on Twitter around 12:45 Tuesday morning.

It says "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Lieutenant Heath Meyer. EOW (End of watch) 07/24/2017. Please keep his family and OHP in your thoughts and prayers."

Meyer was critically injured July 15th during a chase on I-35 in Oklahoma City. OHP says the suspect hit a trooper's car, which then hit Meyer as he was laying stop sticks. He graduated from the OHP Academy in 2005.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • McCain making dramatic Senate return for crucial health vote

    McCain making dramatic Senate return for crucial health vote

    Monday, July 24 2017 3:25 AM EDT2017-07-24 07:25:34 GMT
    Tuesday, July 25 2017 4:26 AM EDT2017-07-25 08:26:25 GMT

    Senate Republicans are now considering two versions of similar legislation, one that would repeal and replace, and another that would simply repeal "Obamacare" with a two-year delay for implementation to give the Senate more time to agree on a replacement.

    Senate Republicans are now considering two versions of similar legislation, one that would repeal and replace, and another that would simply repeal "Obamacare" with a two-year delay for implementation to give the Senate more time to agree on a replacement.

  • Kushner returns to Capitol Hill for 2nd day of interviews

    Kushner returns to Capitol Hill for 2nd day of interviews

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 3:46 AM EDT2017-07-25 07:46:13 GMT
    Tuesday, July 25 2017 4:56 AM EDT2017-07-25 08:56:29 GMT

    President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will return to Capitol Hill Tuesday for a second day of private meetings with congressional investigators.

    President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will return to Capitol Hill Tuesday for a second day of private meetings with congressional investigators.

  • Injured OHP Trooper dies

    Injured OHP Trooper dies

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 4:45 AM EDT2017-07-25 08:45:48 GMT
    Lt. Heath MeyerLt. Heath Meyer

    An Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper who was hit during a chase earlier this month has died.

    An Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper who was hit during a chase earlier this month has died.

    •   
Powered by Frankly