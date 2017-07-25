Officer accused of rape while serving at Fort Sill - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Officer accused of rape while serving at Fort Sill

(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - An officer previously serving at Fort Sill is accused of rape during his time on post.
KFOR-TV reports court documents say it happened last August to a civilian employee.
She says she and the suspect had previously dated.
The accuser says she was raped multiple times, including once when the officer used a knife and another when he hit her in the jaw.
The suspect is identified as a "Judge Advocate officer in the United States Army with the rank of Captain."
The alleged victim's attorney, Don Gifford, says the suspect is one of 24 chosen to lead criminal prosecutions of sexual assault, family violence and child abuse throughout the Army.

"He's a sex crimes prosecutor accused of rape," Giffords said. "These are hand picked special prosecutors who are getting accused of sex crimes."
The suspect has not been charged with any crime, but has been removed from his role as a special prosecutor.
The military is still in charge of the investigation.
His attorney says his client is looking forward to all the facts surrounding the allegations being made public and he is confident, when that happens, it will show the allegations are inaccurate.

