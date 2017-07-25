NEW DETAILS: Woman rescued at Mount Scott following fall while hiking

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Rescue workers have helped a woman who fell Monday night on Mount Scott in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

Four middle-aged women from Oklahoma City arrived at the WMWR yesterday evening before dark to hike. They attempted to climb up Mount Scott through the terrain instead of using the paved road.

One 55-year-old woman fell. Her friends then spread out to find help. By the time, they returned with help it was dark. Comanche County Emergency Management tells us Medicine Park firefighters stayed with the woman from around 9:00 p.m. yesterday overnight. They delayed the rescue overnight due to the extent of her injuries and the darkness.

There was a call to the Oklahoma National Guard Helicopter but it was later canceled. The injured woman was able to hike back down the mountain with assistance.

