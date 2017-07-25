Rescue underway at Mount Scott

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - We've learned rescue workers are trying to help a woman who fell Monday night on Mount Scott in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

Comanche County Emergency Management tells us Medicine Park firefighters have been with her since it happened around 9 p.m.

They are worried about moving the 55-year-old woman due to her injuries.

The call to the Oklahoma National Guard Helicopter has been canceled.

