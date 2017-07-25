Spartan College of Aeronautics instructors boycott healthcare cost increases

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Teachers from one of the largest airplane mechanic and pilot schools in the country are on strike in Tulsa.

The Spartan College of Aeronautics instructors are blaming unfair labor practices for the decision. This comes after the teachers' union and school attorney could not come to an agreement on a new contract. The previous contract expired in March.

One teacher on strike said the school wants to increase the cost of teachers' health care. All he wants is what they had before.

"That hurts me because I don't do this for the money. That's why I didn't ask for more pay. I just want to teach these guys and gals an education so they can go out and succeed,” Anthony Quesenbery, a Spartan College instructor.



A spokeswoman for the college said the teachers' union stopped contract negotiations last week, and that the college cannot change the increasing health plan cost.

Not all of the instructors are on strike. The strike currently impacts the airline maintenance program, but not any online or pilot programs.

