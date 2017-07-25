Lawton city council to discuss police dept mold, museum funding July 25

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Tonight, the Lawton city council is expected to discuss mold found in the basement of the Lawton Police Department and funding for the Great Plains Museum.

Last week, mold was found on a ceiling tile at the police department. Findings also included water stains on walls and unusually high humidity. The city council will discuss tonight what steps to take to fix the problem. Employees who work in LPD's basement have been moved out in the meantime.

The city council will also discuss the $550,000 allocation for the Museum of the Great Plains. The city had set aside the money for the museum -- but some council members are now debating if that taxpayer money would be better spent on sidewalks and roads. The museum says that funding is necessary in order to keep its doors open.

