Power restored to Lexington following high winds over the weekend

LEXINGTON, OK (KSWO)- Power has been restored in Lexington, following a powerful storm that swept through over the weekend, but officials say it may take until Wednesday to finish repairs.

In all, Oklahoma Gas and Electric says 37 power poles came down along a one-and-a half-mile stretch of Highway 39. A spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said they won't be able to re-open the highway until work crews finish the repairs, and that traffic would have to be rerouted.

"The wind was blowing like crazy and the dogs were having a hard time… I'd say about 70 to 75 (mph). It shook our carport pretty good and that tree right in front of our house, it was going pretty good and it was waving back and forth pretty bad," said Lexington resident Chad Inloes.



According to OG&E, only 50 customers were ever without power -- but one of them was a state prison. A Department of Corrections spokesperson said they were able to get by with an emergency generator.

