Six arrested following high-speed chase through Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Several people are behind bars after a high-speed chase ended with a crash in Pottawatomie County.

Authorities say Tecumseh police began following the suspect's truck after receiving a tip about a stolen vehicle and pinged the vehicle's GPS to an apartment complex.

Tecumseh's assistant police chief says the driver sped through several neighborhoods before getting on to the highway in a daring chase.

"They were at times running on a rim, almost losing control, driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic,” said Tecumseh Assistant Police Chief J.R. Kidney.

The Pottawatomie County sheriff's office joined in the chase. Investigators say at one point a deputy fired shots at the suspects, who eventually crashed into a ditch.

Five passengers were taken in by officers at the scene. The driver ran off and was eventually caught. He was taken to a hospital due to injuries sustained during the chase. His condition is not known.

