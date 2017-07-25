Death of newborn found in Oklahoma trash ruled homicide - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Death of newborn found in Oklahoma trash ruled homicide

ENID, Okla. (AP) - The death of a newborn boy whose body was found in a trash bin in Oklahoma has been ruled a homicide.

An autopsy report from the state medical examiner's office released Tuesday says the infant identified only as Baby Boy Green died of methamphetamine toxicity.

The report does not list an age for the boy, but notes that the umbilical cord was still attached.

The body was found April 9 wrapped in a blanket and plastic bag inside a wooden box in a trash bin in Enid by officers investigating reports of an odor.

A woman described by Enid police as a person of interest in the case was later arrested on unrelated drug, child neglect and obstruction charges and was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Cameron University hosts zombie apocalypse blood drive

    Cameron University hosts zombie apocalypse blood drive

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-07-25 19:57:03 GMT

    Students at Cameron University hosted a blood drive this afternoon -- with a fun twist. The theme of the drive was a 'zombie apocalypse'. The event was put on by Cameron's Department of Social Sciences. All the donations benefit the Oklahoma Blood Institute.  It was held from noon until 4:00 p.m. The students were dressed for the occasion. They say the theme of a 'zombie apocalypse' was fitting because zombies and blood go hand in hand.  

    Students at Cameron University hosted a blood drive this afternoon -- with a fun twist. The theme of the drive was a 'zombie apocalypse'. The event was put on by Cameron's Department of Social Sciences. All the donations benefit the Oklahoma Blood Institute.  It was held from noon until 4:00 p.m. The students were dressed for the occasion. They say the theme of a 'zombie apocalypse' was fitting because zombies and blood go hand in hand.  

  • Local man saves sea turtle on vacation in Mexico

    Local man saves sea turtle on vacation in Mexico

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-07-25 19:56:24 GMT
    (Source Steve Booker)(Source Steve Booker)

    A Cyril man is being called a hero after saving a sea turtle while on vacation in Mexico.

    A Cyril man is being called a hero after saving a sea turtle while on vacation in Mexico.

  • Brain disease seen in most football players in large report

    Brain disease seen in most football players in large report

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-07-25 15:36:39 GMT
    Tuesday, July 25 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-07-25 19:51:54 GMT
    Research on the brains of 202 former football players shows brain disease in most.
    Research on the brains of 202 former football players shows brain disease in most.
    •   
Powered by Frankly