GNHA Play Day Finals are July 25-29 at the Great Plains Coliseum

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Grand National Horseman Association will be at the Great Plains Coliseum for their Play Day Finals this week.

The Grand National Horseman's Association not only brings people together who enjoy horses but teaches proper equine care, how to ride and compete, and sportsmanship.

Brandi Manning is a rider in the competition and she says that everyone is welcome, even if they have no experience with horses.

“Anyone can come out, it’s free. We encourage you to come out, enjoy the atmosphere, rub a horse. You know, everyone is really friendly. The event is family-oriented. Our youngest rider is 4 and the oldest is 82 so we’re all about families and want to share our love of horses with everyone.”

The event is free and open to the public all week and will feature something for everyone including-- flag racing, potato racing, barrel racing and more.

If you can’t make it out tonight, don’t worry. The finals will continue through July 29th.

