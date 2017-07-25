GNHA Play Day Finals are July 25-29 at the Great Plains Coliseum

Students at Cameron University hosted a blood drive this afternoon -- with a fun twist. The theme of the drive was a 'zombie apocalypse'. The event was put on by Cameron's Department of Social Sciences. All the donations benefit the Oklahoma Blood Institute. It was held from noon until 4:00 p.m. The students were dressed for the occasion. They say the theme of a 'zombie apocalypse' was fitting because zombies and blood go hand in hand.
A Cyril man is being called a hero after saving a sea turtle while on vacation in Mexico.
At least a dozen GOP senators have openly said they oppose or criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legislation, which he's revised as he's hunted Republican support.
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.
