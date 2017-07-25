Repaving of HWY 7 at Pumpkin Center is underway

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Construction on Highway 7 at Pumpkin Center may slow down your commute.

Yesterday, crews began tearing up a four mile stretch of road beginning at Highway 7 and Highway 65. They're removing the old popcorn surface and replacing with new asphalt overlay.

Crews say repairs were long overdue.



"The old surface is cracking, splitting, chipping up especially after rain. You might notice a lot of ponding, puddling, and water. We're going to take care of all of that,” said Mike Fletcher, Superintendent of T&G Construction.

In the meantime, you can expect to see only one eastbound lane. The speed limit has been reduced to 55 miles per hour and will be strictly enforced.

Fletcher says it's going to take about two weeks to finish this stretch of road. Then they'll move east to the Stephens County line.

We'll keep you updated on their progress.

