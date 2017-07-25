Cameron University hosts zombie apocalypse blood drive

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Students at Cameron University hosted a blood drive this afternoon -- with a fun twist. The theme of the drive was a 'zombie apocalypse'.

The event was put on by Cameron's Department of Social Sciences. All the donations benefit the Oklahoma Blood Institute. It was held from noon until 4:00 p.m. The students were dressed for the occasion.

They say the theme of a 'zombie apocalypse' was fitting because zombies and blood go hand in hand. Not to mention, anyone who donates could help save a life.

“I'm not from the US I'm from the UK and I like the fact that I can give back in some ways I've been welcome in the US and everyone has been welcoming me so generously if I can give back by giving blood then I'll do it,” said CU student Charlotte Taton.

In addition to the drive, students also presented some of their research on what would happen to the government in the event of a zombie apocalypse. They touched on the justice system, the future of the US Constitution and on the future of elections.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.